December 6, 2021
Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Preparing 'Magnificent Farewell' for Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Amid Barcelona Interest

Author:

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is preparing a 'magnificent farewell' for long-serving Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta as they prepare to lose him to Barcelona for free, according to reports in Spain.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and will be allowed to talk to foreign sides in January if he does not extend.

As per Catalan-outlet El Nacional, Chelsea are already planning a farewell for their captain.

imago1008270779h (1)

The report states that Abramovich considers Azpilicueta as 'one of the most important footballers in the history of the club', so is preparing a 'farewell with magnificence' for the Blues' captain.

This comes after reports linking the defender with a move to Barcelona as the Spanish giants cannot afford to bring in signings for 'large sums'.

Last summer Barcelona signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers and could follow suit next summer.

Read More

imago1008392714h

However, other reports have suggested that Azpilicueta is expected to sign a new deal with Chelsea as they look to retain their captain for next season after the defender admitted he is happy at his club.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can."

