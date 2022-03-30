Report: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Told Not to Eat or Drink During Russia-Ukraine Peace Meetings Following Suspected Poisoning

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been told not to eat or drink when he is in attendance at peace meetings acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, according to reports.

This comes after he was suspected of being poisoned earlier in March.

According to the Mirror, the Blues owner has been told to not eat or drink anything as well as avoid touching surfaces when he attends further peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

IMAGO / PA Images

Abramovich is currently acting as an unofficial mediator between the two countries as they engage in peace talks and held talks with Ukraine president Vlodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a mediator role, it was previously revealed.

He has since been spotted in Turkey to undergo further peace talks but has now been warned not to drink, eat or touch anything during his time there after the suspected poisoning.

Ukraine president Zelensky previously asked USA president Joe Biden to not sanction Abramovich, and he complied.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, the Russian was sanctioned by both the UK Government and European Union, seeing him forced to sell Chelsea as the Club are under strict restrictions which could affect the future of the Blues.

Raine Group have been put in charge of the sale of Chelsea and look to complete a deal by the end of April, with Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca making the final shortlist.

Reports say that the World and European Champions could be sold for a record fee for a sports team, with the club said to be encouraging bidders to raise their offers to over £2.5 billion.

