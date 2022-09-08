Report: Chelsea Owner Says Thomas Tuchel Was A 'Nightmare To Work With'

Thomas Tuchel's dismissal came as a huge shock to Chelsea supporters, who assumed a summer of blind backing from new chairman Todd Boehly, would signal that he trusted their head coach to get them through a poor start to the season.

But not 24 hours after the defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. the German was sacked, and then a day after that, his replacement Graham Potter was announced.

Although, it seems the unconvincing performances and even worse results weren't the deciding factors in Tuchel's dismissal, as in fact Boehly was already on the outs with his manager.

Tuchel between the sticks during Chelsea's training session. IMAGO / Pixsell

According to a report from The Athletic, Boehly described Tuchel as a 'nightmare to work with' to another league executive, with disagreements over transfers and their contrasting views on how the club should be run.

The German was allegedly unhappy at being asked to report back to Behdad Eghbali, another Chelsea co-owner, about his team meetings and felt as though he was actually on the edge of being sacked during pre-season.

After the defeat away at Leeds United, communication between them ceased altogether.

Potter active on the touchline at Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / Sportimage

The fallout of the Roman Abramovich era continues to impact the West London club, as a full breakdown from the top of the new hierarchy to the bottom, ultimately set off Tuchel's irreversible path to the end of his Blues career.

