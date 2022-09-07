Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them

Thomas Tuchel laid out everything wrong with his side after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat versus Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, but it seems the club's new owners have lost any faith they had in him to solve it.

A simple phone call to the head coach on Wednesday morning was all he got to let him know he'd been sacked, and his pleadings for a second chance appear to have all been in vain, with chairman Todd Boehly set on his decision even before their Champions League stumble.

The reports have been coming out across the day regarding the reasons for his dismissal including the German's refusal to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but there seems to be a lot more to it than supporters initially thought.

Tuchel on the pitch at the final whistle versus Dinamo Zagreb. IMAGO / Grubisic

The latest update comes from The Times who have alleged that Tuchel's failing adaptation to the club's new administration was the main cause for concern for Boehly and co.

Those at the top seemed to believe that he lacked the emotional intelligence to handle the transition, after building such a strong bond with the ones who had recently exited, including the former owner Roman Abramovich himself.

The report goes even further to say that the club had wanted to work with Tuchel but, they didn't sense that they were getting the same level of investment in return.

Boehly at Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / PA Images

Whether there was fair reason for Boehly to let him go will long be up for discussion, but the brutal manner of how he was dismissed, is definitely expected to leave a stain on this new Chelsea era.

