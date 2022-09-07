Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Thomas Tuchel laid out everything wrong with his side after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat versus Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, but it seems the club's new owners have lost any faith they had in him to solve it.
A simple phone call to the head coach on Wednesday morning was all he got to let him know he'd been sacked, and his pleadings for a second chance appear to have all been in vain, with chairman Todd Boehly set on his decision even before their Champions League stumble.
The reports have been coming out across the day regarding the reasons for his dismissal including the German's refusal to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but there seems to be a lot more to it than supporters initially thought.
The latest update comes from The Times who have alleged that Tuchel's failing adaptation to the club's new administration was the main cause for concern for Boehly and co.
Read More
Those at the top seemed to believe that he lacked the emotional intelligence to handle the transition, after building such a strong bond with the ones who had recently exited, including the former owner Roman Abramovich himself.
The report goes even further to say that the club had wanted to work with Tuchel but, they didn't sense that they were getting the same level of investment in return.
Whether there was fair reason for Boehly to let him go will long be up for discussion, but the brutal manner of how he was dismissed, is definitely expected to leave a stain on this new Chelsea era.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal