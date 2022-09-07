Report: Chelsea Owners Lost Belief In Thomas Tuchel Before Sacking

Thomas Tuchel spent his Wednesday morning trying to understand why, after a £250m Summer funded by Chelsea's new owners, they would turn their back on him seven games into the season.

A sacking he never saw coming, despite his side's less than convincing start to both the Premier League and Champions League campaigns, have supporters pondering if their loss against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening was the deciding factor.

The fixture was Tuchel's 100th game in charge of the club but he had no idea that it was also set to be his last.

Tuchel looking unhappy with Kovacic during their defeat at Southampton. IMAGO / PA Images

A report from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, has revealed that the club's chairman Todd Boehly of Clearlake Capital, made the decision before the match in Croatia as he didn't feel as though Tuchel was successfully developing his senior or young players.

Ornstein referred to the disconnection from the fringe players such as Christian Pulisic, who had been pushing for a move away all transfer window, and both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku who have already left.

Boehyl and co are looking at 5-10 year trajectory, meaning that they are on the search for the perfect man to take Tuchel's place.

Boehly watching on as Chelsea score. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

There are a few names flying around the rumour regarding who could replace the German including Brighton's Graham Potter and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, but it's expected to take a while, as Chelsea go into their meeting with Fulham on Saturday leader-less.

