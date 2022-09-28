Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority.

According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten. This follows recent reports detailing positive initial talks between the club and Steidten.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boehly is primarily looking for a sporting director that relies heavily on data, something that was lacking under previous owner Roman Abramovich. Steidten is a heavy user of data in Germany, which explains Chelsea's interest in him.

The Blues have also considered Leeds United's Victor Orta as well as Michael Edwards, though they have not been given encouragement following meetings with the former Liverpool man.

IMAGO / photoarena/Eisenhuth

Chelsea have recently dealt with Steidten by way of Callum Hudson-Odoi's loan to Germany, where their interest in the director himself was likely discussed.

An appointment should be coming soon, as Boehly is hoping to have a new director in before the January transfer window. Look for developments on this pursuit in the coming weeks.

