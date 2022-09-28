Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

Chelsea are looking for a new sporting director and are reportedly planning to meet with Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten.

After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority.

According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten. This follows recent reports detailing positive initial talks between the club and Steidten. 

Todd Boehly

Boehly is primarily looking for a sporting director that relies heavily on data, something that was lacking under previous owner Roman Abramovich. Steidten is a heavy user of data in Germany, which explains Chelsea's interest in him. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues have also considered Leeds United's Victor Orta as well as Michael Edwards, though they have not been given encouragement following meetings with the former Liverpool man. 

Tim Steidten

Chelsea have recently dealt with Steidten by way of Callum Hudson-Odoi's loan to Germany, where their interest in the director himself was likely discussed. 

An appointment should be coming soon, as Boehly is hoping to have a new director in before the January transfer window. Look for developments on this pursuit in the coming weeks.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Head Physio To Depart

By Stephen Smith
Luka Modric
Transfer News

Report: Luka Modric Admits He Once Wanted To Join Chelsea In The Past

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Match Coverage

Report: N'Golo Kante Returns To Chelsea Training Ahead Of Crystal Palace Clash

By Dylan McBennett
John Obi Mikel Chelsea
News

John Obi Mikel Announces His Retirement From Football

By Owen Cummings
Benjamin Sesko
Transfer News

WATCH: Chelsea Target Benjamin Sesko Scores Van Basten Esque Volley

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Levi Colwill
News

Blue's Loanee Levi Colwill Speaks On Graham Potter's Move To Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Christian Pulisic
News

Report: Leeds United Chasing Deal For Christian Pulisic

By Owen Cummings