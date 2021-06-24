Report: Chelsea To Offer Kante New Long-Term Deal

Chelsea are set to open talks with midfielder N'Golo Kante over a new long-term deal as the club look to tie the World Cup winner down.

Kante currently has two years left to run on his existing deal and the midfielder has been pivotal in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side that went on to win the Champions League.

According to the Evening Standard, the new contract will tie down the 30-year-old as Chelsea could break their over-30 policy to hand the star a longer deal.

Kante in action for France at Euro 2020 Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA

The Frenchman is seen as a Ballon d'Or contented this year and a new contract is set to see off any moves from European rivals for Kante.

The hard-working midfielder has become a serial winner for both Chelsea and France after winning his first title for Leicester City when they were surprisingly crowned Premier League Champions in Kante's debut season in English football. The French Intenational will be looking to add a European Championship to his collection this summer.

Honours

- 2x Premier League (1x Leicester City 15/16, 1x Chelsea 16/17)

- 1x FA Cup (Chelsea 17/18)

- 1x Europa League (Chelsea 18/19)

- 1x Champions League (Chelsea 20/21)

- 1x World Cup (France 2018)

What N'Golo Kante has said about his future

As quoted by GFFN, Kante said in a press conference earlier this season: "I have been at Chelsea for five years, I have enjoyed wonderful seasons. I hope to experience many others. It is not something that I am focusing on. I have another two years of contract with Chelsea and I feel good."

Kante has also picked up the reputation of being the 'nice guy' in football. He admitted he didn't want the label to be exaggerated, insisting he is just another player.

He added: “It is true that sometimes, there is this image that is a bit too wonderful and a bit too beautiful. But in the end, I am just a normal guy. A player amongst others. There is no need to say I am the kindest, or the nicest. I am just a player like the others. I think that sometimes, it is overblown. It does not need to be. It is true that I like to get on well with my team-mates, to have good relationships with people that I come across in the streets and in football. But aside from that, there are other people like that in football. We don’t need to make a whole story or sometimes exaggerate.”

