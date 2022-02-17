Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Planning Mason Mount Contract Talks Following Defensive Mistakes

Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mason Mount over a new contract, according to reports.

The Englishman's current deal expires in 2024 and he has become one of Thomas Tuchel's star men.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mount to ensure there are no problems with his extension.

imago1009600654h

This comes after the Blues allowed Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all to enter the final year of their deals.

It was reported back in Nobember that both the club and Mount are yet to hold any talks over a new contract but Chelsea wereexpected to begin talks with the midfielder at the end of the season over a new deal, but there is believed to be no rush from either party to do so.

Read More

The plan is likely to be the same now, with a busy end to the season expected as Chelsea have a Carabao Cup final and are still involved in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

imago1009615430h

The Chelsea and England midfielder is thought to be prioritising winning trophies at the club instead of focusing on a new contract as he previously spoke to L'Equipe regarding his progress and development in the last 12 months.

“In one year, I have improved a lot and gained confidence in myself. As got through in Premier League, I realised that I could do great things. Also, I often take time to study my game and think about how I could improve.

“I must not let three or four games go by without being involved in a goal… In the Premier League, you often only have a chance or two to score per game and I must miss as little as possible. And I have to better analyse the matches to put my teammates in the best possible condition, in order to help them score."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009600654h
News

Report: Chelsea Planning Mason Mount Contract Talks Following Defensive Mistakes

1 minute ago
imago1008938281h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Names His Best Ever Save

46 minutes ago
imago1009922051h
News

Chelsea Sent Scouts for Champions League Star Karim Adeyemi Confirms Club President

1 hour ago
imago1004962850h
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Signing Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko for €15M Option 'Seems Crazy'

2 hours ago
imago0048771335h
News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi to Switch International Allegiance From England to Ghana if They Qualify for World Cup

3 hours ago
imago1008940057h (1)
News

Edouard Mendy: Making Chelsea History Means 'So Much'

3 hours ago
imago1002944649h
Features/Opinions

Comment: How Chelsea Will Look to Replicate Their European Successes of Last Season

4 hours ago
imago1007038316h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans React to Club World Cup Banner Unveiling at Stamford Bridge

5 hours ago