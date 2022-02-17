Report: Chelsea Planning Mason Mount Contract Talks Following Defensive Mistakes

Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mason Mount over a new contract, according to reports.

The Englishman's current deal expires in 2024 and he has become one of Thomas Tuchel's star men.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mount to ensure there are no problems with his extension.

This comes after the Blues allowed Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all to enter the final year of their deals.

It was reported back in Nobember that both the club and Mount are yet to hold any talks over a new contract but Chelsea wereexpected to begin talks with the midfielder at the end of the season over a new deal, but there is believed to be no rush from either party to do so.

The plan is likely to be the same now, with a busy end to the season expected as Chelsea have a Carabao Cup final and are still involved in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The Chelsea and England midfielder is thought to be prioritising winning trophies at the club instead of focusing on a new contract as he previously spoke to L'Equipe regarding his progress and development in the last 12 months.

“In one year, I have improved a lot and gained confidence in myself. As got through in Premier League, I realised that I could do great things. Also, I often take time to study my game and think about how I could improve.

“I must not let three or four games go by without being involved in a goal… In the Premier League, you often only have a chance or two to score per game and I must miss as little as possible. And I have to better analyse the matches to put my teammates in the best possible condition, in order to help them score."

