Report: Chelsea Plan to Confirm Andreas Christensen's New Long-Term Contract Soon

Chelsea are planning to complete and announce Andreas Christensen's long-term contract extension soon, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is on the verge of agreeing a new deal in west London with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Christensen has become a mainstay in the Blues side since Thomas Tuchel's appointment and his performances are now set to be rewarded.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He scored his first goal for the club at the 137th time of asking on Wednesday night against Malmo with a volley during their 4-0 win.

Now his fresh contract is set to be confirmed soon. As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are 'planning to complete everything soon' with the 'final clauses' needing to be fixed and finalised.

It is now a 'matter of time' before the Dane commits his long-term future to the club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Earlier this month, Christensen revealed the talks 'looked good', confirming his future lies with Chelsea.

"It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea."

Christensen's deal isn't the only contract needing to be sorted. Antonio Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season, but no agreement has yet been reached between the parties.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also out of contract at the end of the season.

