Report: Chelsea Planning World Cup Abu Dhabi Camp
This season is an unprecedented one, with a World Cup falling in November and club seasons essentially being cut into two as a result. There are many ways clubs are looking to combat this and news is starting to filer out regarding Chelsea's plans for the pause in action.
According to reports from Matt Law, Graham Potter is currently planning a training camp in Abu Dhabi for the members of his squad that have either not qualified or were not chosen to participate in the World Cup.
A majority of the squad will be involved in the World Cup but this camp will help to serve as a means of maintaining fitness levels for those there, with at least one friendly match being planned.
Potter is hoping to use this time to kickstart Chelsea's season following the conclusion of the World Cup. He will use this time to get as much tactical work in as he can with the players at his disposal, notably new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
There will also be a planned break between the Newcastle fixture and this training camp beginning. This time off will allow members of Chelsea's squad to recover from various injuries in a bid to revitalize their season.
