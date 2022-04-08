Report: Chelsea Players Concerned Takeover Will See Club Fall Behind Man City & Liverpool

Chelsea players are reportedly oncerned that the current 'paralysis' caused by the sale of the Club could see them fall further behind Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Blues were put up for sale shortly before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government and European Union.

As per the Telegraph, there are concerns within the squad over the futures of players, contracts, transfer targets and Chelsea’s wage policy.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues Chels are unable to currenttly agree new contracts with any of their players and cannot make concrete transfer plans in terms of signings or sales following Abramovich's sanctioning.

This could have long-term affects on the Club as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are out of contract at the end of the season.

Despite the reported concern, Thomas Tuchel stated that his players are not distracted by the sale uncertainty.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton, the Blues boss was asked whether he thinks the uncertainty is affecting his players.

He said: “That would be a big surprise. We proved it is not like this. Why should it be different now? Nothing has changed for us in our lives. Nothing has changed here in Cobham, the training ground and preparation of the games. No reason why it should have an effect. I don’t look for any excuse or reason in these circumstances.”

Raine Group have extended the deadline to April 14 for final offers to be submitted by the remaining shortlisted bidders as Chelsea hope to conclude a sale in May.

