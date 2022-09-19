Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Players Impressed By The Club's New Owners

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Chelsea Players Impressed By The Club's New Owners

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been carrying out a club-wide operation.

When the Roman Abramovich administration fell apart at the start of the new year, it was fair to say that every stakeholder at Chelsea FC was worried about the club's future. 

Eventually forced into selling due to his ties to Russia, Abramovich accepted a bid from Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, and the pair have been rebuilding and shaping the West London outfit to fit their own vision ever since. 

There have been some major alterations at the club in every corner of the hierarchy, most notably perhaps the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel earlier this month along with the arrival of Graham Potter, and the latest seems to be the recruitment of RB Salzburg's sporting director Christoph Freund.  

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali

Boehly and Eghbali. 

The new arrivals were prefaced with a very expensive summer transfer window which has left the Blues in a net spend of -£200million, but it looks like these big moves are the ones winning over the most important people. 

According to a report from a Chelsea correspondent for PA Media, Nick Purewal, the players at Stamford Bridge have been encouraged by the speed that Boehly and Eghbali are working at in order to rebuild the club's off-field structure. 

Purewal also confirmed that the squad are very much enjoying working under the new man Potter. 

Christoph Freund

Christoph Freund. 

As supporters come to grips with the fact their club is moving through a delicate transitional period, it will bring a sigh of relief that their own players are on board. 

