Report: Chelsea Players Miss Out on UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup Financial Bonuses

Chelsea's players have missed out on financial bonuses for winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues beat Villarreal at the beginning of the season in the UEFA Super Cup final and defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time in the FIFA Club World Cup final more recently.

As per Mail Sport, Chelsea's stars have missed out on getting a financial bonus.

The victory in Abu Dhabi on Saturday earned the club £3.6million in prize money from FIFA whilst Chelsea were awarded £3.7million for winning the UEFA Super Cup earlier this season.

However, the Blues players did not receive individual financial rewards, as it was not negotiated for the players at the begining of the season.

Chelsea's stars celebrated their Club World Cup success with a dinner in London, but were not rewarded financialy.

Thomas Tuchel's men will however receive a bonus if they reach the Champions League final as well as for winning other trophies.

The Chelsea boss was proud of his side for making history but challenged them to continue to win more trophies.

He said: "There's still things to win. It never stops.

"As boys we dreamed to have finals like this, very special. We wanted to play with no regrets," he said.

"Yeah, I'm a part in it. I'm happy to have the chance, we said before in the dressing room what an opportunity. Everybody is jealous of us.

