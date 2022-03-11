Report: Chelsea Players 'Worried' Club Could Go Into Administration Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea players are worried that the club could go into administration and are concerned about their own future, according to reports.

This comes after it was announced that Roman Abramovich was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen.

As per Guardian Football, several Chelea players are fearful about their futures in the uncertain times at Chelsea.

The Club are further restricted and can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

This means that Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, who are all out of contract in the summer, may have no chance but to leave the club.

Chelsea could have a transfer embargo in the summer if the Club is not sold, or even worse - head into administration. This would also see the Blues handed a nine point deduction, putting their league position in trouble as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The Guardian report states that some of the players are concerned about the direction of the club and, by extension, their own futures, and are desperate for clarity.

One dressing-room source described the atmosphere as chaos with some players reportedly worried that the club could go into administration.

"They are alarmed because one of the stipulations that has arisen from the sanctions is that Chelsea are unable to sign players or renew existing contracts," the report continues.

Whilst no players are named, the Chelsea squad looked unbothered as they came out 3-1 victors against Norwich City on Thursday evening despite the uncertainty at the club.

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Trevoh Chalobah were on the scoresheet as Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his side.

"The evening didn't feel strange. A big schedule sometimes helps, it gives you structure to feel safe," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"Of course, there was a lot of distraction, another level of distraction with the sanctions."

Chelsea are set to hold talks with the government to decide on the next steps for the Club and offer clarity to the Blues players to combat their concerns.

