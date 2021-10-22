Report: Chelsea Preparing for Norwich City Clash Without Lukaku & Werner

Chelsea will be without attacking pair Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner against Norwich City.

Both came off injured in the 4-0 win against Malmo on Wednesday, and now will spend time on the sidelines recovering from their respective injuries.

Lukaku twisted his ankle, while Werner pulled up holding his hamstring which will see Chelsea without their two most recognised forwards.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Thomas Tuchel's preparations for the clash against Norwich have been without the pair.

Lukaku's ankle injury isn't 'serious' but he is set to miss up to four weeks of the season.

This could see him miss the matches against Norwich, Southampton, Newcastle United, Malmo, Burnley and Leicester City. Chelsea will hoping he can return at the end of November when the Blues face Juventus and Manchester United.

Tuchel insisted he didn't regret the decision to play Lukaku against Malmo after admitted the 28-year-old had been overplayed.

"If I knew before I wouldn't have done it," the Chelsea boss admitted on starting Lukaku against Malmo. But you can't know it before and it was necessary that he was on the pitch and he started very strong. I spoke with him about the situation, that I think he carries a bit of mental fatigue around with him. I think that is also normal but he is our number nine and is our reference upfront.

"The best thing against mental fatigue is a goal and we knew we could be the dominant team. We knew we wanted to build our attack today with Mason and Timo around him and him as the reference.

"I had the strong belief that in a Champions League match he could turn things around in terms of scoring and being decisive, which he did because he was super strong in our start. He took the foul and without him maybe it's not 2-0

"So I don't regret it. It's not a muscle injury or because of physical fatigue. He is a little bit overplayed, this is my opinion and maybe I'm not even right. But this was a moment to give him confidence and let him play. I don't regret it, things like this can happen. It was bad luck."

