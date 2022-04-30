Chelsea are prioritising Todd Boehly's consortium's bid for the club despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe making an 11th-hour bid.

The Monaco-based British billionaire submitted his bid directly to Chelsea as they anticipated the offer despite being surprised at the timing.

However, Boehly's group were named by Raine as the preferred bidder on the same day that Ratcliffe made his bid official., reportedly unaware of the details of the British billionaire's bid.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are prioritising meeting with Boehly, who is now in exclusive talks with the club over taking over.

The American and his consortium have 5-7 days to show that they are capable of taking over from Roman Abramovich.

The report continues to state that Roman Abramovich is willing to 'abandon' the formal sale process if Boehly's bid doesn't work out and could hand the club to Ratcliffe after a late bid.

However, the Boehly group remain confident and will now have the chance to show they can take over as they will be taken to the Government for approval before undergoing the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

Should they complete that without any problems, then a sale can be formally wrapped up to end the 19-year Abramovich reign.



Ratcliffe could still be named as the next owner but it appears that Chelsea will prioritise Boehly as the Britishman's bid went direct to Chelsea, not Raine and this could cause issues, meaning that he will only be successful if Boehly's bid falls short at the final hurdle.

