Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Prioritising Todd Boehly's Bid Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Late £4BN Offer

Chelsea are prioritising Todd Boehly's consortium's bid for the club despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe making an 11th-hour bid.

The Monaco-based British billionaire submitted his bid directly to Chelsea as they anticipated the offer despite being surprised at the timing.

However, Boehly's group were named by Raine as the preferred bidder on the same day that Ratcliffe made his bid official., reportedly unaware of the details of the British billionaire's bid.

imago0043570709h

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are prioritising meeting with Boehly, who is now in exclusive talks with the club over taking over.

The American and his consortium have 5-7 days to show that they are capable of taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report continues to state that Roman Abramovich is willing to 'abandon' the formal sale process if Boehly's bid doesn't work out and could hand the club to Ratcliffe after a late bid.

imago1004286174h (6)

However, the Boehly group remain confident and will now have the chance to show they can take over as they will be taken to the Government for approval before undergoing the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test.

Should they complete that without any problems, then a sale can be formally wrapped up to end the 19-year Abramovich reign.

Ratcliffe could still be named as the next owner but it appears that Chelsea will prioritise Boehly as the Britishman's bid went direct to Chelsea, not Raine  and this could cause issues, meaning that he will only be successful if Boehly's bid falls short at the final hurdle.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1000467541h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Must Put Frank Lampard Sentiment Aside to Pile on Everton Misery

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago0078499510h
News

Report: Broughtons's 'Celebritization & Popularity Contest' in Chelsea Bid Was 'Not Received Well'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011158205h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011635307h
Features/Opinions

Player Profile: Chelsea Linked Josko Gvardiol

By Finn Williams2 hours ago
imago1010662128h
Match Coverage

Preview: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011294961h
News

Report: Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Takeover Bid 'Lacked Clear Roadmap'

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago0043570709h
News

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Bid to Take Over Chelsea Has Received 'Serious Consideration'

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago0043570705h
News

Revealed: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Met With Bruce Buck Ahead of Late Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago