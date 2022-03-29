Report: Chelsea 'Promised' to Allow Cesar Azpilicueta to Join Barcelona Despite Contract Extension Clause

Chelsea have already reportedly promised captain Cesar Azpilicueta that they would let him move to Barcelona if he wants to despite the clause in his contract that could see him remain at the Club.

The Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the season but there have been reports regarding a clause in his contract which could see Chelsea extend his stay without his consent.

As per Marca, even if this happens Azpilicueta has been promised that Chelsea will let him join Barcelona if he wishes to.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It has been reported that Azpilicueta's one-year contract extension option at Chelsea has been activated after he met the appearances threshold this season.

However, this is unconfirmed and Marca believe that Chelsea have already promised Azpilicueta that they will let him leave if he wants to join Barcelona despite the clause in his contract potentially committing him to another year.

Spanish media have recently reported that Azpilicueta 'really wants' to join Barcelon to be part of Xavi's project.

IMAGO / PA Images

And according to Marca, if this is the case Chelsea will allow him to leave, perhaps forcing Barcelona to pay a sum to sign the Spaniard.

Whilst on international duty with Spain, Azpilicueta refused to speak about his future, saying: "It’s not the right place and the right moment to discuss my future."

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he would like his captain to stay but if he informs Chelsea of his desire to join Barcelona, the Blues will not stand in his way.

