Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea 'Promised' to Allow Cesar Azpilicueta to Join Barcelona Despite Contract Extension Clause

Chelsea have already reportedly promised captain Cesar Azpilicueta that they would let him move to Barcelona if he wants to despite the clause in his contract that could see him remain at the Club.

The Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the season but there have been reports regarding a clause in his contract which could see Chelsea extend his stay without his consent.

As per Marca, even if this happens Azpilicueta has been promised that Chelsea will let him join Barcelona if he wishes to.

imago1010648274h (1)

It has been reported that Azpilicueta's one-year contract extension option at Chelsea has been activated after he met the appearances threshold this season.

However, this is unconfirmed and Marca believe that Chelsea have already promised Azpilicueta that they will let him leave if he wants to join Barcelona despite the clause in his contract potentially committing him to another year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spanish media have recently reported that Azpilicueta 'really wants' to join Barcelon to be part of Xavi's project.

imago1010677621h

And according to Marca, if this is the case Chelsea will allow him to leave, perhaps forcing Barcelona to pay a sum to sign the Spaniard.

Whilst on international duty with Spain, Azpilicueta refused to speak about his future, saying: "It’s not the right place and the right moment to discuss my future."

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he would like his captain to stay but if he informs Chelsea of his desire to join Barcelona, the Blues will not stand in his way.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010911126h
News

England Boss Gareth Southgate 'Optimistic' About Conor Gallagher's Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1009634734h
News

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Qualifies for 2022 World Cup in Qatar With Senegal

By Nick Emms57 minutes ago
imago1010768406h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Planning Juventus' Paulo Dybala Transfer After Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1009782749h
News

Report: Napoli 'Appreciate' Chelsea Striker Armando Broja After Southampton Success

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010656856h (2)
News

Report: Broughton's Chelsea Bid Handed Boost as Crystal Palace Co-Owner Textor Ready to Purchase Harris & Blitzer's Shares

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1003224697h
News

Roberto Mancini Reveals Close Relationship Between Italy National Team & Chelsea Following Jorginho Return

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008938273h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Wants to Join Xavi's Barcelona Project

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010868883h
News

Report: Lazio's Maurizio Sarri 'Already Called' Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri Ahead of Summer Move

By Nick Emms3 hours ago