    • October 7, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Provide Positive Christian Pulisic Update

    A return is on the cards.
    Author:

    Christian Pulisic faces a key week as he battles to overcome a series of injuries but Chelsea have provided positive news regarding the American, according to reports.

    The USMNT captain picked up an ankle injury on international duty against Honduras and has not trained for the Blues since.

    However, a source has told Sun Sport that the Chelsea star will return soon.

    sipa_34949546

    Thomas Tuchel's most recent update was less than positive as the German revealed: Not so good,"

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website on Pulisic's condition, Tuchel continued: "There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

    However, the Sun have provided an update through a source at Chelsea who said: “Maybe next week, if all goes well.”

    sipa_34576824

    The Blues will be keen to get Pulisic back fit and firing as they look to compete at the top end of the Premier League table, having gone into the international break in first place by one point.

    With Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech misfiring so far this season, Pulisic could stake a claim as part of Tuchel's front three on his return from injury after the latest international break.

    sipa_34577582
