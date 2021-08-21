Report: Chelsea Put Five-Year Contract Offer on Table for Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea have offered Trevoh Chalobah a new five-year deal at the club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old returned to Cobham this summer to report back for pre-season training and has taken every single chance given to him by Thomas Tuchel.

Following the late returns of many of the first team squad due to international involvement, Chalobah was given the opportunity by Tuchel and has flourished throughout, impressing the Chelsea boss.

It saw him play the full 120 minutes of the Super Cup which saw the Blues go onto win on penalties. And three days later, Tuchel made the big decision to hand him his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace. Another game, and he impressed and scored on his league debut with a stunning strike from range during the 3-0 victory.

Chalobah was believed to be going on loan, Valencia were linked, but Tuchel has had a change of heart. The versatile defender who can also play in midfield has won the German over and talks were held between the pair. A decision was made for him to stay at Chelsea this season.

But it gets better for the 22-year-old. As per Adam Newson, Chelsea have placed a five-year contract on the table for him, rewarding him for his excellent pre-season.

Tuchel remained tight-lipped on the contract situation after waxing lyrical over Chalobah, insisting he deserves his chance but isn't aware over any contract offer.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"He had a fantastic pre-season. He is a very good player and even more important a top character. He has both feet on the ground and took his chance very impressively. He played very very good matches in pre-season. He performed 120 strong minutes against Villarreal and another 90 against Crystal Palace. It is logic that he stays with us and gets his chance here. Trevoh is a guy we absolutely want to keep. This is the status for him.

"I don’t know, I absolutely don’t know anything about the contract situation. We had a talk yesterday. He went out for loans, had the minutes he needed to develop and now is a good moment to stay with us and be part of the group, do further steps to fulfil his dream and be part of a strong Chelsea squad which he is in at the moment.

"We trust him and he deserves this. It is not a gift, it’s what he deserves. It’s a good situation for us and for him right now. I’m not aware what it means for his contract."

