Report: Chelsea Put Five-Year Contract Offer on Table for Trevoh Chalobah

August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Put Five-Year Contract Offer on Table for Rising Star

Performances rewarded.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have offered Trevoh Chalobah a new five-year deal at the club, according to reports. 

The 22-year-old returned to Cobham this summer to report back for pre-season training and has taken every single chance given to him by Thomas Tuchel.

Following the late returns of many of the first team squad due to international involvement, Chalobah was given the opportunity by Tuchel and has flourished throughout, impressing the Chelsea boss. 

sipa_34596352

It saw him play the full 120 minutes of the Super Cup which saw the Blues go onto win on penalties. And three days later, Tuchel made the big decision to hand him his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace. Another game, and he impressed and scored on his league debut with a stunning strike from range during the 3-0 victory.

Chalobah was believed to be going on loan, Valencia were linked, but Tuchel has had a change of heart. The versatile defender who can also play in midfield has won the German over and talks were held between the pair. A decision was made for him to stay at Chelsea this season.

But it gets better for the 22-year-old. As per Adam Newson, Chelsea have placed a five-year contract on the table for him, rewarding him for his excellent pre-season.

sipa_34591419

Tuchel remained tight-lipped on the contract situation after waxing lyrical over Chalobah, insisting he deserves his chance but isn't aware over any contract offer.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"He had a fantastic pre-season. He is a very good player and even more important a top character. He has both feet on the ground and took his chance very impressively. He played very very good matches in pre-season. He performed 120 strong minutes against Villarreal and another 90 against Crystal Palace. It is logic that he stays with us and gets his chance here. Trevoh is a guy we absolutely want to keep. This is the status for him.

1005604972

"I don’t know, I absolutely don’t know anything about the contract situation. We had a talk yesterday. He went out for loans, had the minutes he needed to develop and now is a good moment to stay with us and be part of the group, do further steps to fulfil his dream and be part of a strong Chelsea squad which he is in at the moment. 

"We trust him and he deserves this. It is not a gift, it’s what he deserves. It’s a good situation for us and for him right now. I’m not aware what it means for his contract."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1000816682
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Thomas Tuchel Message Following Instant Chelsea Impact

sipa_34578990
News

Report: Chelsea Put Five-Year Contract Offer on Table for Trevoh Chalobah

1002890353
News

Thomas Tuchel: Outgoings at Chelsea This Summer Not Easy Despite Lukaku Arrival

sipa_34577333 (1)
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Youngsters 'Always' Have Chance to Break Into First Team, But Must 'Fight Hard'

sipa_33968201
News

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku's Quality & Desire Convinced Chelsea to Make £97.5M Transfer

sipa_33567441
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Looks Ahead to 2021/22 Season

zouma tuchel
News

Report: Kurt Zouma Latest / Most Likely to Leave Chelsea This Summer, Tottenham Interest & Jules Kounde Deal

pjimage (5)
News

Edouard Mendy Praises Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Arsenal Clash