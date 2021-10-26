    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Quartet Ruled Out of Southampton Clash With 'Minor Issues'

    Author:

    Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante have all been ruled out of the Blues' Carabao Cup clash with Southampton as they have 'minor issues'.

    As the starting XI's were announced, fans will have noticed that the Blues are without several of their key players who don't even make the bench for the round of 16 match.

    And as per Adam Newson, there is nothing to worry about for the Blues as the player's have suffered minor injuries.

    Further reports have gone into further details on the abscences. 

    It was reported that Christensen is suffering with 'problems with his teeth', ruling him out of Tuesday's match.

    Azpilicueta on the other hand has suffered a shoulder injury which means he cannot feature.

    Kante was deemed 'not 100 per cent fit' to start the match and Loftus-Cheek picked up a minor injury in the closing minutes of Chelsea's 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City.

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will provide further updates on the injuries after the match as Chelsea look to seal their place in the quarter final stages of the Carabao Cup, looking for their first piece of domestic silverware under the German boss.

    The Blues will be hoping to have the quartet back and available for their trip to Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage
    News

    Report: Chelsea Quartet Ruled Out of Southampton Clash With 'Minor Issues'

    40 seconds ago
    sipa_35665630
    Transfer News

    Report: Liverpool Monitoring Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Situation Ahead of Summer Move

    11 minutes ago
    sipa_35708115
    Features/Opinions

    'Saul Needs to Step Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Southampton

    19 minutes ago
    sipa_35773752
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

    21 minutes ago
    sipa_35605558
    News

    Report: Trevoh Chalobah Agrees 'Deal in Principle' to Extend Chelsea Contract

    41 minutes ago
    sipa_35594509
    News

    Malang Sarr Discusses Southampton Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash

    56 minutes ago
    sipa_35322387
    News

    Report: Thiago Silva Will Decide on Whether He Signs a New Chelsea Contract

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35372324
    News

    Report: Chelsea and Cesar Azpilicueta Have Had 'Initial' Contract Talks Amid Barcelona Interest

    2 hours ago