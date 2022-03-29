Report: Chelsea & Raine Warn Shortlisted Bidders Against Public Briefings During Takeover Talks

The shortlisted bidders for Chelsea have been warned and told by the club and the Raine Group to refrain from going public with bold statements or promises, according to reports.

It was confirmed last week who had made the cut to proceed to the next stage of the Chelsea takeover process.

Groups led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton have been shortlisted, as have the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca.

Now all four shortlisted parties have until April 11 to review their current offers, and speak to the necessary parties involved before lodging their final bids and proposals for Raine and Chelsea to look at before they make a decision over who their preferred bidder is.

IMAGO / PA Images

But with around two weeks to go until the deadline, Raine and Chelsea have warned all four of their conduct until April 11, as per the Telegraph.

The report states that those shortlisted have been warned against 'turning the race into a public beauty contest' by Raine.

It has been made clear by the merchant bank in charge of the sale of Chelsea that the Club would prefer them to refrain from making 'bold public statements or promises, or trying to win fan favour through the media'.

IMAGO / PA Images

This could come as a boost to Pagliuca, whose bid has remained private and confidential due to reported non-disclosure agreements signed which have prohibited details of a bid coming out.

It has been reported that two of the four bidders are ready to increase their offer for the Club. with Raine allowing changes to the initial proposals but it is unclear as to who these are.

The race to buy Chelsea is set to hot up as it enters the final stage, with parties set to prepare to fly to London for talks with the board and Thomas Tuchel.

