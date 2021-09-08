Report: Chelsea Ready to Contest Thiago Silva Suspension After FIFA Invoke Five-Day Ban

Chelsea will attempt to contest FIFA's banning of Thiago Silva after they invoked a five-day suspension on the defender, according to reports.

The 36-year-old is set to miss Chelsea's clash against Aston Villa and Zenit St Petersburg in the Premier League and Champions League due to the Brazil FA requesting he is suspended after missing international duty this month.

Silva was denied the chance to join his country due to quarantine rules. The Premier League made a collective decision to withdraw permission to all the South American players

PRESSINPHOTO

But now the Premier League clubs including Chelsea are ready to fight back.

As per the Independent, the top-flight clubs affected will contest the FIFA ban which was requested by Brazil.

The clubs all believe 'there is no basis for such action given the extraordinary circumstances around Covid restrictions which prevented players from being able to travel and report for national team duty'.

PRESSINPHOTO

The suspension is due to be between the period of September 10-14. Chelsea face Aston Villa on the 11th, while welcoming Zenit in their opening game of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday 14th September.

Time is running out for a final decision to be made and Tuchel will be hoping to have Silva available, but it is looking increasingly unlikely.

Chelsea will also be without Reece James for the clash against Aston Villa after he was sent off during the 1-1 draw to Liverpool prior to the international break.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube