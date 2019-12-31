Absolute Chelsea
Report: Chelsea ready to pounce for on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Thomas.Overend

Chelsea could be ready to revive their interest in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Coutinho, 27, is unsettled at his parent club Barcelona, and it remains unclear whether Bayern are ready to exercise their £120 million buyout clause. 

This opens the door to offers from other clubs for the player.

The Brazilian playmaker is on a season-long loan at Bayern, scoring six times in 15 Bundesliga appearances in Bavaria. This stint comes after Coutinho appeared unsettled at Barcelona, despite making 34 appearances in their title-winning campaign last season.

Coutinho is currently on a season-long loan at Bayern Munich from BarcelonaGetty Images

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with Chelsea since his controversial move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018. Coutinho also has experience playing for Inter Milan in Serie A, spending five years at the club between 2008 and 2013.

Spanish publication El Desmarque report that Chelsea could be ready to enter the race for Coutinho should Bayern Munich not exercise the option to buy the midfielder.

Manchester United and Tottenham could also be ready to revive their interest in the on loan Bayern star.

Chelsea will play against Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League in Feburary.Getty Images

Chelsea will play against Coutinho in the meantime, as they face his Bayern Munich side in the Round of 16 in the Champions League on 25th February.

It appears that Chelsea are weighing up a move for Coutinho in place of Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho; who is also closely linked with a move to Chelsea.

The contracts of ageing Willian and Pedro do not expire until the summer, which might make delaying any move for a replacement until then an attractive option for the Chelsea hierarchy.

