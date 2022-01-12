Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Recall Kenedy From Flamengo Loan Amid Injury Crisis

  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Chelsea have recalled Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo amid an injury crisis which has seen Ben Chilwell and Reece James ruled out for several weeks.

Chilwell will miss the end of the season with an ACL problem as Kenedy returns to the club having previously played at left wing-back.

Several sources have reported that the Brazilian will return to the club but his role upon landing in England is unclear.

imago1007507180h

Goal Brasil broke the news, stating that Chelsea have recalled the winger from his loan spell at Flamengo.

This was supported by Colunda Flamengo, who reported that Kenedy will return to Stamford Bridge Wednesday night after Flamengo 'failed to reverse the situation' to keep the Brazilian. Thomas Tuchel's side have won the 'arm wrestle' to bring the player back.

Read More

It is believed that Flamengo 'fought' to keep Kenedy at the club but Tuchel wanted to bring him back to be part of the squad.

imago1007611752h

However, these reports were contradicted by other sources as Jacob Steinberg believes that Chelsea have an option to recall Kenedy from Flamengo but he is not coming back to provide wing-back cover. He would return to find a different loan as he is not playing enough.

It remains to be seen as to what role Kenedy will play upon his return, with another loan move possibly on the horizon.

Things will become clearer in the next few days as he is set for a Chelsea recall.

imago1007287635h
News

