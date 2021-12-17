Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Receive Jules Kounde Boost After Sevilla's Latest Transfer Decision

Author:

Chelsea could make a move for Jules Kounde in the January transfer window after Sevilla changed their stance over the valuation, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was on the verge on joining the club in the summer as the Blues looked close to pulling off a deal for the defender, but no transfer materialised.

Chelsea refused to pay the €80 million asking price heading into the final days of the window which saw Sevilla remain firm, leading to the Frenchman staying in Spain. 

imago1008604085h

Kounde had agreed a four or five-year contract with the Blues, as per ESPN, and remains keen on a switch to the capital. 

The report also states that although a summer move is more likely, a January switch has not been ruled out after the Spanish side's latest decision to show willingness to drop their €80 million valuation. 

Read More

Chelsea are in a defensive crisis right now, on and off the field, due to contracts expiring. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season.

imago1007425112h

From January 1, they will all be free to agree pre-contracts with foreign clubs ahead of next summer.

Kounde remains a high priority for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel is a 'huge admirer' of the centre-back with Sevilla ready to negotiation a fee between €50-60 million. 

Should Chelsea not be able to land Kounde, LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman and Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix are also among the list of defensive transfer targets for the European champions.

imago1008604056h
