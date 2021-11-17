Report: Chelsea 'Refused' to Include Conor Gallagher Option to Buy Clause in Crystal Palace Loan Deal

Chelsea insisted on not including an option to buy when they allowed Conor Gallagher to leave on loan in the summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old ended up making the switch across the capital to Crystal Palace for the season and has made a stellar start to the campaign.

Four goals and two assists in 11 games under Patrick Vieira has propelled the midfielder to England senior duty for the first ever time as he made his debut against San Marino on Monday night.

Gallagher will return to Chelsea at the end of the season and will likely be inundated with offers elsewhere but the Blues will look to keep of him.

Their stance was clear in the summer. As per the Mail, Chelsea refused to include any option of making his loan deal permanent when they loaned him out.

Several clubs hoped to include an option to buy at the end of the season but Tuchel's side said no. Chelsea are ready to integrate the midfielder into the first-team at Cobham next season.

The report claims that 'If it emerges that Gallagher does not have a long-term future at Chelsea, the Blues could look to sell next summer'.

However, with his current form, Gallagher will be in a superb position to fight for a spot in the Chelsea side next term should he be given the chance.

Gallagher was asked about his future at Chelsea, but replied: "I am just thinking about this season with Crystal Palace, doing as best I can for them.

"That’s most important for me now. If I continue to do well with them and carry on scoring a few goals there’s a chance to be in this England team."

