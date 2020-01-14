Absolute Chelsea
Report: Chelsea reignite interest in £55M-rated Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Isco following a rise in form in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has featured just 16 times this season in all competitions for Los Blancos  following a muscle injury in September. 

Out-of-favour with boss Zinedine Zidane, Isco has found himself back in the picture under the Frenchman, and bagged a goal in the recent win against Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup, which Madrid went onto win.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides update on Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea.

----------

Chelsea have been previously linked with the 27-year-old, and according to El Desmarque Madrid the Blues have reignited their interest and 'will go with everything' to land the Spaniard following his recent performances. 

The report suggests Chelsea have visited Spain to discuss a potential transfer for Isco this month. 

They would be willing to pay £55 million to sign Isco, who would join the array of midfield options at Stamford Bridge. 

But Florentino Pérez 'has no intention' of letting the midfielder go, but a 'good proposal' at the end of the season could alter his mind. 

----------

TRANSFER NEWS

----------

