Report: Chelsea Have Rejected 'Several Loan Advances' for Armando Broja This Summer

Chelsea have rejected several loan advances for youngster Armando Broja this summer, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Armando Broja is at the 'front of the queue' for a promotion to the first team squad should the Blues not sign a striker.

As per Kristian Stuart, the Blues have rejected several loan offers for Broja already this summer.

Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA

He continues to report that either the right offer hasn't been made or they are set to make Broja their third choice striker next season.

The news comes after the Albanian signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku as their search for a goalscorer continues, with Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland their dream target.

However, a deal for either of the three could prove difficult this summer therefore Broja could stay this season.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Chelsea could turn to one of their own and hand Broja the chance to impress and chase their forwad targets next season.

The Albanian has followed in the footsteps of academy graduate Mason Mount, who himself spent a season in the Eredevisie after emerging through the ranks in west London.

The 19-year-old Broja netted 11 goals in 34 competitions in all competitions last season and scored during Chelsea's 6-1 pre-season thrashing of Peterborough and could be in line to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

What has Broja said?

On signing his new contract, Broja said: "I am really excited to be signing a new contract with Chelsea. Having come through the Academy here it was a special moment for me to make my first-team debut last year, before gaining further experience on loan at Vitesse last season. I want to build on these foundations and I am really looking forward to progressing and making an impact at Chelsea in the years to come."

