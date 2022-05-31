Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Rejected Antonio Rudiger Contract Extension in 2020 Due to 'Small Signing-On Bonus'

Chelsea rejected the chance to extend Antonio Rudiger's contract until 2023 back in 2020 due to a 'small signing-on bonus', according to reports.

The 29-year-old will leave the Blues this summer upon the expiry of his deal in June, set to join Real Madrid.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea previously reached a verbal agreement on terms but the small signing-on bonus saw an extension break down.

imago1012194349h

The report states that Chelsea were willing to offer him a one-year extension under Frank Lampard in 2020, despite a lack of game time.

The deal would have seen the German remain on £100,000-a-week until 2023 as Chelsea were willing to let him leave on loan in January 2021.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

AC Milan held interest but opted to sign Fikayo Tomori instead on loan with an option to buy, a successful deal for the Serie A side after lifting the league title with Tomori this season.

imago1012194214h

Rudiger was open to the idea of the contract extension at Chelsea and had agreed to the terms verbally but his brother and agenda demanded a 'small sign-on bonus, which was 'dismissed out of hand' by Marina Granovaskaia.

Since the rejection, it has been difficult for Chelsea to reach terms on a new contract, with Rudiger's form vastly improving under Thomas Tuchel and interest from elsewhere putting pressure on the club.

Chelsea were then sanctioned under Roman Abramovich and couldn't engage in transfer or contract negotiations, leaving them behind their rivals and ultimately seeing Rudiger depart.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011820812h
Features/Opinions

Who Todd Boehly’s First Chelsea Signings Could Be This summer

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1012248784h
News

Chelsea Megastore Re-Opens Following Boehly-Clearlake Consortium Takeover

By Nick Emms10 hours ago
imago1012339505h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Preparing to Challenge Chelsea for Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1012248794h
News

UK Government Issues Statement Following Chelsea Sale to Todd Boehly-Clearlake Consortium

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012071573h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Challenge Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011819713h
News

Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital Consortium: Meet Chelsea’s New Owners’ After £4.25BN Takeover Completed

By Matt Debono13 hours ago
imago1012248417h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Name Transfer Targets for Thomas Tuchel After £4.25BN Takeover

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1012303997h
News

Chelsea Thanks Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes, Players & Staff for Support During Takeover Process

By Nick Emms14 hours ago