December 2, 2021
Report: Chelsea Remain in Talks With Andreas Christensen Over Four-Year Contract Extension

Author:

Chelsea are still in talks with Andreas Christensen over a contract extension, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal despite having verbally agreed with the club already this year.

Christensen agreed a five-year extension in the summer but a change in demands has seen talks stall in recent weeks, in turn frustrating both the club and Thomas Tu

It saw him dropped from the Chelsea side by Thomas Tuchel for three games before he was brought back in against Watford on Wednesday night. 

Tuchel made the selection decision to try to influence the Danish international into signing a new deal.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same — (for Christensen) to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

His contract situation has been revealed by the Athletic who report 'the two parties are still in talks over a four-year arrangement and that leads to hope a resolution can still be found'. 

Many European clubs are showing interest including Barcelona ahead of January when they can agree a pre-contract should no extension be agreed before the end of the year. 

Christensen's agent and father, Sten refused to comment on Tuchel's ultimatum. 

"I will not comment on that at this time," responded Sten to Danish outlet BT. 

