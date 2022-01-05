Report: Chelsea Renew Contract Talks With Cesar Azpilicueta & Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea have renewed talks with defensive duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The pair's current deals expire at the end of the season with their futures hanging in the balance.

However as per Goal, Chelsea have reopened talks with both of their defenders and are optimistic of keeping them at the club.

The report states that there is 'growing positivity' as both players have renewed round of talks with the club this week.

This comes after Real Madrid withdrew their interest in signing Rudiger, according to reports in Spain.

Los Blancos were leading the race to sign the German but are no longer interested in securing his services.

Last month, Thomas Tuchel was asked to provide an update regarding Rudiger's future. He said: "It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, is still attracting interest from Real Madrid's rivals Barcelona.

Barca are reportedly keeping a close eye on his contract situation and could move to sign the Spaniard on a free transfer.

Reports had previously suggested that Azpilicueta would sign a contract extension, with the Blues captain speaking out about the situation.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

In the latest twist, it appears both players could remain in London beyond the expiry of their current deals.

