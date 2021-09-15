Report: Chelsea Keen to Renew Centre-Back Trevoh Chalobah's Contract

Chelsea are believed to be looking at renewing Trevoh Chalobah's contract, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been promoted to the first team by Thomas Tuchel after an impressive run of games during pre-season.

He provides the squad with more quality and depth in the defence, particularly when the Blues were unable to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the transfer window.

According to Goal, the club are looking to extend his stay at the club, with his current deal expiring in 2023.

Chalobah is another one of Chelsea's academy products that has broken into the first team in recent years.

He joined the club at the age of eight and has worked his way through the Cobham ranks and into Tuchel's star studded squad.

The centre-back is also the younger brother of Nathaniel Chalobah who has also played for the Blues, leaving in 2017 to join Watford.

Trevoh joined Ipswich Town on loan during the 2018-19 campaign where he made 44 appearances in total, his first full season in professional football.

The following year saw him join Huddersfield Town on another loan deal, featuring 38 times for the Terriers. Last season saw him travel to France to play for Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient, where he scored twice in 30 games.

He returned to the club for pre-season duties this summer, where he made a great impression on Tuchel. He started in the Super Cup final where he subsequently went on to collect his winners' medal after the penalty shootout victory.

Chalobah capped off his first Premier League start with a goal against Crystal Palace and has made two more appearances this season since then, including the win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

