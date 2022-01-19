Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Ruled Out of January Talks for Ivan Perisic & Layvin Kurzawa

There are no talks ongoing for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic or Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa from Chelsea, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with the pair as potential left wing-back options in January.

As per Fabrizio Romano, there is 'no chance' for Perisic, whilst there are no talks ongoing between Chelsea and either the Croatian or Kurzawa of PSG.

imago1009082424h

The journalist wrote: "There’s no chance for Ivan Perisic to leave Inter in January despite Chelsea links. No way for Perisic and Kurzawa, no talks ongoing."

This comes following reports that Chelsea were eyeing up a move for the Inter Milan man, who can play as a wing-back if requirted.

Read More

His contract at the Serie A side is set to expire in the summer, but there is 'no chance' that he will leave in January.

imago1001242178h

Kurzawa, on the other hand, was linked to make a move to London and PSG are willing to let him leave during the winter window.

However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is 'not a fan' of the 29-year-old, who he had during his time in the French capital.

The Blues are looking to operate in the transfer window this month in order to sign a new player to work in the left wing-back position for the rest of the season as Ben Chilwell is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered against Juventus in November and Marcos Alonso is the club's only recognised option in that role.

However, it appears that they will look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements this January. 

