Chelsea have finished their scouting of players ahead of Todd Boehly's takeover of the club, with the execution to bring targets to Stamford Bridge the next step, according to reports.

This comes as Chelsea are in need of a rebuild of their squad, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen confirmed to leave upon the expiry of their contracts in June.

As per Mail Sport, Chelsea have completed their scouting and all that is left to do is complete transfers.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The report refers to the completion of transfer deals as 'execution' after scouting has been done in advance of the takeover.

The Blues have been restricted in the last weeks, unable to engage in transfer negotiations but have been allowed to continue scouting potential targets ahead of the summer window.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen for his side to move quickly in the window, needing to rebuild his squad.

When asked about the upcoming transfer window previously, Tuchel admitted that his side are behind their title rivals due to the sanctions and restrictions.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high. This is the challenge in which we compete.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want."

The German confirmed that he will delay his holiday plans in order to start working on the incoming transfers in the summer, with scouting done on the players already.

Jules Koude and Josko Gvardiol have been the most heavily linked players with a Stamford Bridge switch this summer.

