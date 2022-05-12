Report: Chelsea Scouts Raised Concerns Over Haaland Before Man City Transfer

Chelsea scouts raised concerns over the signing of Erling Haaland when they were interested in the forward before Manchester City completed the transfer of Borussia Dortmund's star, according to reports.

The Norway international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer before the Blues smashed their club transfer record to sign Romelu Lukaku.

However, there were some concerns over the signing according to ESPN, who discuss these in further detail.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

The report states that Chelsea scouts raised concerns about whether Haaland's style of play would be suited to the Premier League as there is much less space for attackers to run into compared with the Bundesliga.

This comes after Timo Werner failed to live up to his goalscoring record in Germany, struggling since his move to London in front of goal.

The same information was previously reported as the Standard stated that there were concerns over the number of German-based players who have struggled in the Premier League.

This did not put off Manchester City, who triggered the £68 million release clause as they are set to complete the signing of the Norwegian.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lukaku has also struggled in his first season back at Chelsea but has looked an improved player in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last two games as the Blues will be hoping he can turn his career around at Stamford Bridge.

They will face Haaland, who Chelsea had a long-term interest in, next season as Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for his team to close the gap to Man City.

When asked if he had any advice for Haaland following his transfer to Pep Guardiola's side, Tuchel refused to comment.

He said: "Me!? Giving advice to… Haaland!? No advice! It’s not sure. No? If he does not play for us I will not give any advice!”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube