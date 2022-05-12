Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Scouts Raised Concerns Over Haaland Before Man City Transfer

Chelsea scouts raised concerns over the signing of Erling Haaland when they were interested in the forward before Manchester City completed the transfer of Borussia Dortmund's star, according to reports.

The Norway international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer before the Blues smashed their club transfer record to sign Romelu Lukaku.

However, there were some concerns over the signing according to ESPN, who discuss these in further detail.

imago1011897352h

The report states that Chelsea scouts raised concerns about whether Haaland's style of play would be suited to the Premier League as there is much less space for attackers to run into compared with the Bundesliga.

This comes after Timo Werner failed to live up to his goalscoring record in Germany, struggling since his move to London in front of goal.

The same information was previously reported as the Standard stated that there were concerns over the number of German-based players who have struggled in the Premier League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This did not put off Manchester City, who triggered the £68 million release clause as they are set to complete the signing of the Norwegian. 

imago1011940333h

Lukaku has also struggled in his first season back at Chelsea but has looked an improved player in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last two games as the Blues will be hoping he can turn his career around at Stamford Bridge.

They will face Haaland, who Chelsea had a long-term interest in, next season as Thomas Tuchel will be hoping for his team to close the gap to Man City.

When asked if he had any advice for Haaland following his transfer to Pep Guardiola's side, Tuchel refused to comment.

He said: "Me!? Giving advice to… Haaland!? No advice! It’s not sure. No? If he does not play for us I will not give any advice!”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010505986h
News

Report: Chelsea Seeking Three UK Sponsor Replacement Amid Todd Boehly Takeover

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011941251h
News

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Finish Season Strong Ahead of FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010082589h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Fitness, Injury & Return Date Update

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011938603h
News

Mason Mount Demands Chelsea Win FA Cup Final to End Consecutive Wembley Defeats

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011939694h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Trevoh Chalobah After Impressing in Leeds Win

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011718153h
News

Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Trevoh Chalobah Following Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011938040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Didn't See Daniel James' Challenge Against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-05-12 at 08.54.08
News

Confirmed: Amber Group Become Chelsea's Official Sleeve Sponsor From 2022/23 Season

By Matt Debono3 hours ago