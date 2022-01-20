Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea See Kenedy as 'Not Ideal' Left-Back Cover Despite Flamengo Recall

Chelsea do not see Kenedy as an ideal solution to their wing-back problems despite recalling him from a loan spell at Flamengo, according to reports.

The winger arrived back from his loan spell and could play his part this season as back-up to Marcos Alonso.

However, as per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea do not see the Brazilian as ideal left-back cover for the remainder of the campaign.

imago1004663017h

Thomas Tuchel revealed that Kenedy has a huge opportunity to impress this season as he will be handed his chance in training.

He said: ”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge. A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team. We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

Read More

Despite this, Tuchel reiterated that he does not believe Kenedy is the solution and now this has been reported by Kinsella, as the Blues remain in the market for another full-back.

imago1007611752h

He continued: “We cannot say Kenedy is the solution. He can be the solution but the situation has not changed.

"We have long term injuries at wing-back, we suffered a lot. We suffered in midfield from Covid and injuries. Now our midfielders are more or less coming back, we suffer a lot with our central defenders.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality. We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

It remains to be seen as to how the Blues will tackle their injury crisis but they could dip into the loan market in January.

