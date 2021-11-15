Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Set For Huge Pay Day Ahead of USA TV Deal

    Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League are set for a huge pay day as CBS, ESPN and NBC battle it out to secure the league's TV rights.

    The Premier League is the most sought after league in the world, attracting the highest numbers of viewers in the USA.

    As per Financial Times via Mail Sport, CBS, ESPN and NBC are fighting it out to secure the league's TV rights in the USA in a deal worth up to $2 billion.

    The report states that there are just three broadcasters left 'vying for the prize' as second-round bids are due by November 18th.

    NBC are currently the rights holders in the USA, with a deal costing $1 billion signed back in 2015.

    However, it is claimed that this years deal will be worth double that, with Premier League clubs benefitting from the financial package.

    It is understood that the massive figure exceeds the expectations of Premier League club executives, with the 20 member clubs set for a massive windfall, and it will also represent the biggest overseas TV deal of all time.

    This will help the Premier League to push on and away from other league's in terms of their financial capabilities, securing it as the best league in world football.

    Report: Chelsea Set For Huge Pay Day Ahead of USA TV Deal

