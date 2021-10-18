Report: Chelsea Set to be in 'Strong Position' Amid New Government COVID-19 Rules

Chelsea are said to be in a strong position over their rival clubs as the government are set to announce that only fans that have receieved two COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to attend matches, according to reports.

The news comes as other Premier League clubs face concerns over the protocol.

Howere as per Mail Sport, Chelsea are 'one of the few clubs who could be in a strong position given their current approach'.

Currently, spectators at Stamford Bridge are granted entry if they show proof of a negative lateral flow test but new government regulations could change this.

The potential new set of rules could see fans only allowed to attend matches if they have received two COVID-19 jabs, a blow to those Blues who have not.

Insiders at Premier League clubs fear that this would present a 'logistical nightmare', with thousands of checks required before each match but Chelsea could be in a strong position.

The club already have a 'more robust' approach according to the Mail.

The report states that just last week the Premier League put out new guidlines telling fans to be ready to show their status on the NHS app and that those who are not double vaccinated may not be able to attend matches in the future.

