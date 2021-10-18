    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Set to be in 'Strong Position' Amid New Government COVID-19 Rules

    Author:

    Chelsea are said to be in a strong position over their rival clubs as the government are set to announce that only fans that have receieved two COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to attend matches, according to reports.

    The news comes as other Premier League clubs face concerns over the protocol.

    Howere as per Mail Sport, Chelsea are 'one of the few clubs who could be in a strong position given their current approach'.

    sipa_34579919

    Currently, spectators at Stamford Bridge are granted entry if they show proof of a negative lateral flow test but new government regulations could change this.

    The potential new set of rules could see fans only allowed to attend matches if they have received two COVID-19 jabs, a blow to those Blues who have not.

    Insiders at Premier League clubs fear that this would present a 'logistical nightmare', with thousands of checks required before each match but Chelsea could be in a strong position.

    sipa_34577095 (1)

    The club already have a 'more robust' approach according to the Mail.

    The report states that just last week the Premier League put out new guidlines telling fans to be ready to show their status on the NHS app and that those who are not double vaccinated may not be able to attend matches in the future.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35184698 (2)
    News

    Report: Chelsea Set to be in 'Strong Position' Amid New Government COVID-19 Rules

    21 seconds ago
    pjimage (36)
    News

    Silva, Rudiger, James, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku: The Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Malmo Clash

    12 hours ago
    sipa_35594756
    News

    Edouard Mendy Fires Chelsea Squad Warning Over Premier League Title Challenge

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35594522
    News

    Edouard Mendy: Brentford Win 'Really Good Result' for Chelsea

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35605561
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Ruben Loftus-Cheek Decision vs Brentford

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35594781
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Chelsea Claim Following Brentford Win

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35301069
    Transfer News

    Report: Manchester United to 'Push Hard' for Chelsea Target Jules Kounde

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35594770
    News

    'Be Strong, Use my Body' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reveals Thomas Tuchel's Message

    15 hours ago