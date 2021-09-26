Report: Chelsea 'Excited' by Conor Callagher & Billy Gilmours During Premier League Loan Spells

Chelsea are set to hand midfielders Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher a chance in Thomas Tuchel's first team next season, according to reports.

The pair are on loan in the Premier League this season, looking to gain experience ahead of a return to Chelsea.

As per Fichajes via Sports Mole, the Blues are 'excited' by the midfielders and both are seen as possible replacements for N'Golo Kante.

This comes following reports that Kante could be allowed to leave the club next summer despite impressive performances under Tuchel since he became Chelsea boss.

Both PSG and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the French international, with his current contract set to expire in 2023.

The club feel that both Gilmour and Gallagher are potential replacements should Kante leave.

Gallagher joined Crystal Palace on loan for the season and has started in impressive form for the Eagles, netting twice in five Premier League matches as Patrick Viera's team have looked impressive.

Gilmour, on the other hand, has struggled at Norwich as the team sit bottom of the league with no points. However, the Scot has looked the best of a bad bunch, producing fantastic individual performances as the team fail to pick up points.

Gilmour was fantastic at Euro 2020 and acted as Tuchel's fourth choice midfielder last season. The youngster will be hoping to return with Gallagher next summer in order to play his way into Chelsea's first team squad.

