    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Set to Have £241M War Chest to Splash in Transfer Window

    Author:

    Chelsea could be allowed to spend up to £241 million in the transfer window, according to reports. 

    Thomas Tuchel currently sees his European champions sit in first place in the Premier League, as they also remain in strong positions in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League. 

    Romelu Lukaku was signed in the summer for a club-record £97.5 million as Marina Granovskaia showed faith in the German during the summer. 

    imago1007424301h (1)

    The January transfer window is approaching. Tuchel is assessing his options and targets ahead of the market, recently revealing his summer plans could change in the winter.

    Now it has been revealed by the Mail how much the Blues could spend on new signings without having to sell any of their current players. 

    Chelsea could spent up to around £241 million if they wanted to which would see them remain within the Financial Fair Play (FFP) limit and rules. 

    Read More

    imago1007586634h

    They have already been linked with the likes of Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni but their concrete list of targets is still yet largely known heading into January.

    Chelsea's rivals Manchester City have £84 million they can spend, while Manchester United and Liverpool have £243 and £273 million, respectively, available. 

    Tottenham are out on top with the most funds to spend with £400 million available should new boss Antonio Conte require the blockbuster set of funds. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    imago0045289887h
    News

