Report: Chelsea Set to Make Decision on Recalling Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen in Next 48 Hours

Chelsea are set to make the decision on whether they will recall Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen within the next 48 hours, according to reports.

This comes after news that Ben Chilwell is expected to be out until the end of the season after needing surgery on his ACL injury.

As per the Secret Scout, the decision on whether to recall Maatsen or Emerson will be made within the next 48 hours.

Both wing-backs have been on fine form for their loan clubs so far this season.

Emerson has made 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring once and registering one assist. He has also been sent off on one ocassion this season.

The Italian had a successful Euro 2020, being trusted to deputise for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola as he became a double European Champion at the end of last season.

Maatsen, on the other hand, has less experience than Emerson and has only spent one and a half years away from Chelsea.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

His first loan move came in 2020, departing for League One side Charlton Athletic as they challenged for the play-off places.

He was used prodominantly as a left-back for the Addicks, but played further up under Nigel Adkins towards the end of the season, finding himself as part of a front three.

However, Chelsea clearly wanted him at a club where he could play as a wing-back so he joined Coventry City at the beginning of the season.

So far, Maatsen has made 21 appearances for the Robins this season and has identical statistics to Emerson, with one goal, one assist and a red card.

It is unclear as to who Thomas Tuchel would prefer to return from loan but a decision will be made in due course.

