Report: Mount, Kante & Jorginho Set to Be Offered New Chelsea Deals

September 21, 2021
Report: Chelsea Set to Offer Trio New Contracts Once Deals for Rudiger & Christensen Have Been Finalised

Chelsea are readying new contract offers for midfield trio Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are ready to reward the three midfielders with new deals but only once they have finalised new contracts with defensive pair Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. 

The club are closing in on an agreement with Christensen, but talks with Rudiger have 'not gone so smoothly' because the German wants £200,000-a-week.

As per the Standard, with Kante and Jorginho into the final two years of their contracts in west London, Chelsea are ready to act to extend their stays at Stamford Bridge.

While Mount's performances, despite having a deal which runs until 2024, are set to see him become one of the club's highest earners. 

Chelsea want to 'avoid any uncertainty' over Kante and Jorginho's futures and have planned to open negotiations with the duo since the end of last season. 

With Mount, the Blues have 'less urgency' over extending his contract but will reward him with a bumper pay rise which has been reported to be around £150,000-a-week. 

Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta will see their deals expire at the end of the current season and it remains to be seen whether they will be handed new deals. 

