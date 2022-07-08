Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Set To Offer Young Star Reece James A New Contract Despite European Interest

Blues defender Reece James has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City after a stand-out season after cementing his position in the Chelsea squad. 

Chelsea is set to offer the 22-year-old a new contract to make sure he commits his future to the Blues. James is one of the lowest-paid at the club earning £80,000 a week with three years left on his current contract.  

James

Due to this, Chelsea will want to offer the English international an improved offer to make sure the interest doesn't sway his decision with the club. According to I, Chelsea's proposal would aim to keep James at the club until his late 20s with the same idea to do so to fellow teammate Mason Mount. 

Since breaking into the Chelsea team, James has become a Champions League winner with Chelsea whilst also beating Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold to become Gareth Southgate's first-choice right-back for the England squad. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The English defender has been with Chelsea since joining the academy at a very young age. Since then he has gone on to make 123 first-team appearances for the Blues establishing himself as one of the best upcoming talents in the world. 

Marcos Alonso Mason Mount Reece James Manchester United

Tuchel admires James and trusts the youngster to play various positions. Last season James was given the role of playing right centre back and right wing back where the English international managed to pick up six goals and ten assists. 

Both academy graduates James and Mount are seen as important players by Chelsea so we can be expecting Todd Boehly and his team to take action against the promising young generations' future at the club. 

Read More Chelsea News

 

Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Dutch Defender Nathan Ake Has Begun Advanced Talks With Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Transfer News

Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Rumours So Far This Summer From De Jong to Ronaldo

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

‘It Would Be Strange’ - Pundit Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo Playing for Chelsea Would Be ‘Funny'

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Out of the Race for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt as Bayern Munich Edge Closer to Signing the Dutchman

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Napoli 'Really' Like Chelsea Striker Armando Broja As A Potential Replacement For Victor Osimhen

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago
Alonso Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Chelsea Defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta And May Look To Swap Players To Lower Fee

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago
Raphinha Leeds United
Transfer News

Report: Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch 'Understands' Chelsea Target Raphinha's Desire To Depart

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago