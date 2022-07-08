Report: Chelsea Set To Offer Young Star Reece James A New Contract Despite European Interest

Blues defender Reece James has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City after a stand-out season after cementing his position in the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea is set to offer the 22-year-old a new contract to make sure he commits his future to the Blues. James is one of the lowest-paid at the club earning £80,000 a week with three years left on his current contract.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Due to this, Chelsea will want to offer the English international an improved offer to make sure the interest doesn't sway his decision with the club. According to I, Chelsea's proposal would aim to keep James at the club until his late 20s with the same idea to do so to fellow teammate Mason Mount.

Since breaking into the Chelsea team, James has become a Champions League winner with Chelsea whilst also beating Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold to become Gareth Southgate's first-choice right-back for the England squad.

The English defender has been with Chelsea since joining the academy at a very young age. Since then he has gone on to make 123 first-team appearances for the Blues establishing himself as one of the best upcoming talents in the world.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Tuchel admires James and trusts the youngster to play various positions. Last season James was given the role of playing right centre back and right wing back where the English international managed to pick up six goals and ten assists.

Both academy graduates James and Mount are seen as important players by Chelsea so we can be expecting Todd Boehly and his team to take action against the promising young generations' future at the club.

Read More Chelsea News