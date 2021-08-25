Report: Chelsea Set to Open Contract Talks With Four Players

Chelsea have meetings 'already scheduled' in the 'next weeks/months' to discuss several contract extensions with their players, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to tie his players up to long term contracts at the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have scheduled meetings with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christense, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho over possible contract extensions.

Defensive pair Rudiger and Christensen are both out of contract next summer and will most likely be the priorities.

Kante's deal expires the following summer, in 2023, having signed a five-year deal back in 2018.

Double European Champions Jorginho's deal also expires in 2023, having moved to the Blues on a five-year deal in 2018.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

It was recently reported that Chelsea have already offered Rudiger and Christensen extensions, with the former most likely to sign.

The Germany international revealed ahead of his side's UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal in early August that discussions had begun with the club over the possibility of extending his stay in west London.

Both players have been impressive under Tuchel and have admirers from elsewhere as Rudiger is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Rudiger has previously spoken about his future as he said: "For now, talks have begun, and we will see what time brings," as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella of Goal.



There is no news on possible contract extensions for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta or Brazilian centre back Thiago Silva, with both their deals also set to expire next summer.

