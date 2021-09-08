Report: Chelsea Set to Play 2021 Club World Cup Away From Japan - Qatar Linked As Possible Venue

The 2021 Club World Cup will no longer be played in Japan at the end of the year, according to reports.

Japan were set to host the tournament which is usually held in December, and Chelsea are one of the clubs set to take part due to their Champions League triumph back in May.

But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Japan are set to relinquish its right to host the tournament and are now in discussions with FIFA.

As per Kyodo News Agency, 'The Japan Football Association has decided to relinquish its right to host this year's Club World Cup due to the COVID-19 restrictions and is in discussion with FIFA'.

(Photo by Colin McPhedran/MB Media/Sipa USA)

A decision has been made not to play it out in Japan due to the risk of increasing infections and difficulty of delivering a profit because crowds are expected to be capped.

No official announcement has yet been made, however FIFA has considered other venues according to the Mail. Qatar is the 'obvious alternative venue'

FIFA wants fans to be able to attend their 'flagship club competition' and following the controversial decision to proceed with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the resignation of its Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently, it's unlikely his successor will give the green light for football supporters to travel in their numbers to Japan for a football tournament.

