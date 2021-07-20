Report: Chelsea Set to Play Behind Closed Doors Friendly in Dublin on Thursday

Chelsea are set to play a local side in Dublin on Thursday during their pre-season camp in Ireland, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side travelled to Ireland on Tuesday for a week-long stay where they will play one match later this week.

The Blues have already played their first match of pre-season. A 6-1 win over Peterborough United on Saturday at Cobham saw them make a winning start to pre-season.

Now Tuchel and his squad head away for a little camp together and it has been reported by Simon Johnson that they will face a local side on Thursday. However, no supporters will be able to attend due to the game being played behind closed doors, just like the match against Peterborough was.

Chelsea will return to England next week and head down to the south coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in another friendly next Tuesday evening.

Images were seen of players boarding the plane ahead of the flight to Dublin.

Some of the players that travelled include:

Edouard Mendy

Tammy Abraham

Jake Clarke-Salter

Trevoh Chalobah

Armando Broja

Conor Gallagher

Davide Zappacosta

Matt Miazga

Lucas Bergstrom

Malang Sarr

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ross Barkley

Christian Pulisic

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Dujon Sterling

Charly Musonda

Danny Drinkwater

Chelsea will then head to the Emirates to face Arsenal before returning to Stamford Bridge to face Tottenham Hotspur as part of a mini-series for the charity Mind.

Tuchel is looking forward to welcoming fans back to west London, which will see the Champions League trophy also on display against Spurs.

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

