Report: Chelsea Set to Terminate Juan Castillo's Birmingham City Loan Move Following Ben Chilwell Injury

Chelsea are set to recall Juan Familia-Castillo from his loan spell at Birmingham City and send him on a new loan, according to reports.

The defender joined Lee Bowyer's side at the beginning of the season but has struggled for game time in the Championship.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are set to recall the defender from his loan spell and send him elsewhere.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Dutch under-21 international has struggled for minutes since moving to Birmingham, appearing just five times for the first team during his spell at the club and only starting one league match.

Therefore, Chelsea will recall the defender and send him elsewhere in the hope that he receieves more first team minutes towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2016 and featured regularly for the club's youth team over a three year period until returning to Holland in a loan deal to Jong Ajax in 2019.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In 2020, Castillo completed a loan move to AZ Alkamaar and made one appearance for the senior side whilst featuring for Jong AZ.

Last season saw the Netherlands Under-20 international turn out for ADO Den Haag in the Eredevise, playing 16 times for the Dutch outfit.

It's unclear as to where Chelsea will send the defender for the remainder of the campaign but he will depart the club rather than providing back-up for Marcos Alonso after Ben Chilwell's injury.

Instead, Chelsea have turned their attentions to recalling Emerson Palmieri.

