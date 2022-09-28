Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

Chelsea alongside three other clubs are tracking Sander Berge in the Championship and will be prepared to make an offer if the price is right.

According to reports, if any side offer between €35-40m, it will be enough to secure the signature of the 24-year-old.

Berge moved to the Blades during lockdown from Genk in 2020, despite interest from numerous sides in Europe. He has subsequently made 75 appearances and scored 11 goals during his time in England.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report comes via Jeunesfooteux (Twitter @) and was posted on the LFC Transfer Room Twitter account.

It is not yet known which club would be Berge's preference, with moves to Germany and Spain thrown out as a possibility in the coming months.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League again after being relegated with Sheffield would surely be too big of an opportunity to turn down for the Norwegian international, who has stacked up 32 caps since 2017.

Sheffield United host Birmingham at 3pm on Saturday, with Berge expected to start in his familiar central midfield role in the 3-5-2 formation.

The Blues have played a back-three consistently over the past couple of years, so adapting might not be too much of a struggle for the No.8.

