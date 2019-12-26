Report: Chelsea 0-2 Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea dropped points at home again after Southampton stunned the Blues on Boxing Day, to damn Chelsea to back-to-back home defeats in the Premier League for the first time since 2011.

Obafemi got the opening goal at Stamford Bridge with a superb finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Nathan Redmond doubled the Saints' lead in the second-half after an excellent build-up as he poached home.

Nathan Redmond celebrating putting the Saints 2-0 up at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

----------

Frank Lampard kept the same system which beat Spurs at the weekend [3-4-3] however made a couple of changes.

Mateo Kovacic was out with suspension so Jorginho came back into the side, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emerson Palmieri replaced Mason Mount and Marcos Alonso.

Shane Long was missing for the visitors through a knee problem. Danny Ings was left on the bench.

----------

Chelsea were very lacklustre in the opening half in west London. Plenty of the ball, but couldn't manage to convert it into chances and goals.

Fikayo Tomori had a great opportunity to put Chelsea ahead after he met Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross; but the effort was tame and straight at Alex McCarthy.

At home Chelsea haven't been comfortable all season, and neither have they been defensively. Southampton took advantage of that, and took the lead just after the half hour mark at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was dispossessed by the touchline, and Obafemi set himself up on the edge of the box, and curled his effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Hasenhüttl's side the lead.

A switch in system was made at half-time by Frank Lampard as Mason Mount replaced Kurt Zouma, which saw the Blues' switch back to a 4-2-3-1 system.

The 20-year-old brought the Blues to life, and within a minute Chelsea were nearly level. He played it into Tammy Abraham, but the forward could only fire into the side netting.

Frustration kicked in for Chelsea as Jorginho and N'Golo Kante were both booked for fouls on the Saints, whilst Fikayo Tomori was shown a yellow for dissent at Jon Moss.

Kepa then kept the Blues in the game as Nathan Redmond was played in on goal, but the Spaniard got down low to keep the scores at just one nil.

Christian Pulisic was then thrown on by Frank Lampard for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was handed his first start in the Premier League by Lampard for the first time in over two months - he though failed to make an impact.

Obafemi, the opening goalscorer, was also taken off for Danny Ings, after the English forward was handed a rest by Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Emerson whipped in a free-kick with 20 minutes to go, which caused chaos in the Saints box, but in the end it fell into the hands of Alex McCarthy, and the visitors could clear once again.

But Southampton doubled their lead through Nathan Redmond with just over 15 minutes to go. Armstrong flicked it over Rudiger and found Redmond, and the wide-man poached it back Arrizabalaga to make it two nil.

----------

Frank Lampard's side suffered consecutive home defeats for the first time in the Premier League since 2011.

Plenty for Frank Lampard to ponder on a tough afternoon in west London. Getty Images

Perhaps a poor choice of tactics from Frank Lampard ahead of the game following a successful away day at Spurs, but the dismal home form continues as Chelsea now have lost seven league games this term already.

Just three points ahead of Tottenham, the Blues really need to change their form ar home should their return to the Champions League continue next season.

It doesn't get any easier either for the Blues; next is Arsenal away in a few days time.

----------

