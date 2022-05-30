There is still uncertainty within the Chelsea squad over the future of captain Cesar Azpilicueta amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The 32-year-old Spaniard could be set to return to his home country this summer after winning it all at the club.

As per the Athletic, Azpilicueta's teammates at Chelsea remain uncertain regarding his future at the club.

The report states that Barcelona have offered the skipper a two-year deal with an option of a third year, a more attractive offer than his current Chelsea deal of rolling one-year extensions.

However, it has been reported that fellow Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is 'much closer' to joining the Catalan giants than the Blues captain.

The defender is set to hold talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the coming days regarding his future at the club, and could ask to depart for Barcelona.

It was previously reported that the captain will wait for the arrival of the club's new owners before he makes a transfer request, with it crucial that he meets Todd Boehly's consortium before making a decision.

Barcelona are set to announce the signing of Azpilicueta's Chelsea teammate Andreas Christensen as he departs the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Should Azpilicueta leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window he will have accumulated 476 appearances in all competitions. He has also scored 17 goals and assisted a further 56 in his time in London.

